Forty years ago the most powerful hurricane to strike Mobile roared ashore. Frederic was a direct hit for Mobile Bay and left lasting memories.
Two weeks before it made its eventual landfall on the Gulf Coast, Frederic started out as a tropical wave off of Africa on August 29th, 1979. Then the storm made it's way slowly across the Atlantic into the Caribbean where it crossed every major island, keeping the storm weak. But once it moved off the north coast of Cuba it strengthened into a category one hurricane and then quickly ramped up as it made its way across the Gulf of Mexico before making it's eventually landfall on Dauphin Island as a Category Three storm with a massive storm surge and devastating winds.
