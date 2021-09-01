Hardships are compounding for southeast Louisiana residents days after Hurricane Ida crushed the area: With no electricity service in dangerous heat, families are scrambling to find food and gas as supplies dwindle.

In the hard-hit city of LaPlace, west of New Orleans, Rae McMurray was one of numerous people lined up at a free drive-through water bottle distribution site Wednesday run by Cajun Navy rescue volunteers at a strip mall.

Like others in LaPlace, she's staying at home with no power or water service, anticipating it may take weeks for that to resume. She was there to get supplies for "the elderly and our friends with young people" near her -- and for their sake she'll try to stick around until utility service comes back.

"We're the legs for people who aren't able to get out ... that's who we do this for," McMurray told CNN.

In the New Orleans neighborhood of Algiers, Yolanda Teague told CNN's Brian Todd on Tuesday her family was running out of food and drink.

Teague, along with her boyfriend, eight children and two of her children's friends, are living in a couple rooms of their four-bedroom house after the roof collapsed into the living room. One of her children has a heart condition that makes overheating extremely dangerous for him.

Making sure he is safe is of immediate concern for Teague, as the state faces scorching heat and power outages -- and the store she has access to only stayed open long enough for her family to get a few drinks.

More than 980,000 homes and businesses in Louisiana and more than 31,000 in Mississippi were without power Wednesday morning, according to PowerOutage.US. Some parishes have warned residents that the power outages could last at least a month as the state recovers from now-Post-Tropical Cyclone Ida, which made landfall Sunday in Louisiana as a Category 4 hurricane and contributed to at least five confirmed deaths -- three in Louisiana and two in Mississippi.

With the incoming heat, the lack of electricity could prove life-threatening.

High temperatures will be in the 90s in southeast Louisiana and southern Mississippi on Wednesday, with heat indices -- what the temperature feels like with humidity and other factors -- of up to 108 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

"This is not a livable condition," Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng told CNN's Don Lemon on Tuesday about the destruction in the area, adding that residents who chose to ride out the storm are now packing the highways to get out.

All of New Orleans was left dark by the storm. By Wednesday morning power had been restored in small portions of eastern and central New Orleans, a map from energy provider Entergy New Orleans showed.

But there is still a long way to go before the majority of residents have power restored, and until then, many are relying on gasoline-powered generators.

Though generators can be immensely helpful for people without power, they can be harmful and even deadly if used improperly, such as operating indoors instead of outdoors.

In New Orleans, 12 people from one home -- seven children and five adults -- were taken to hospitals for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning caused by a portable generator, New Orleans Medical Services said Wednesday. Further details weren't immediately released.

A large number of gas stations in Louisiana cities don't have fuel in the aftermath of Ida, according to outage figures compiled by GasBuddy. In New Orleans, cars were lined up overnight at the few gas stations in the area that were open.

In Plaquemines Parish southeast of New Orleans, officials told residents they didn't have a timeline for restoration of power service -- and they were trying to restore water service.

"Due to this -- supplies such as water, groceries, gasoline and medical supplies have been depleted and will not be readily available," a news release from the parish reads.

Official: Stay away if you evacuated

Because of scarce supplies and uncertain timelines about utility restorations, evacuees should stay away until they're told to come back, Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser told CNN Wednesday.

"We're asking people: Don't come back, and if you've got somewhere to get out of town, out of the heat, go do it," Nungesser said.

Gov. John Bel Edwards said Tuesday that neither he nor utility officials are satisfied with some estimates saying it could take 30 days to restore power to places.

But Edwards said he is "mindful that we just had the strongest hurricane, at least tied for the strongest, that the state has ever experienced and infrastructure has been damaged."

On Tuesday, the city of New Orleans cautioned it'll take time to restore power fully.

To get power back, the city does not need restoration of all eight of the high-voltage transmission lines that feed the city, said Ramsey Green, deputy chief administrative officer for infrastructure.

"We can get power to this city, but we may not be able to get it to your house immediately," Green said.

The outlook is brighter for many Mississippi residents impacted by the storm. Power was expected to be restored to customers along the I-20 corridor by the end of Tuesday and elsewhere by Thursday, Entergy spokesperson Mara Hartmann told CNN.

Rescues continue in areas 'inundated with water'

Search and rescue operations still were underway Wednesday, three days after Ida made landfall.

Ida has contributed to at least five deaths, including a drowning in Louisiana's Jefferson Parish outside New Orleans, officials said Tuesday.

Hundreds of people have been rescued, but search-and-rescue crews haven't been able to access some of the hardest-hit areas, so it's not yet clear how many residents might be still be trapped by flooding or debris.

Water rescues continued Tuesday in St. Tammany Parish, across Lake Pontchartrain from New Orleans, according to posts on the fire department's Facebook page.

The area of Avery Estates "is still inundated with water," the St. Tammany Parish Fire District said Tuesday.

Photos show several rescuers loading at least one resident into a high-water vehicle.

In Slidell, which is in St. Tammany Parish, the police department warned residents Tuesday supplies in the area are limited and "there is no relief in sight."

"We are not trying to be pessimistic, but this is the reality right now," the Slidell Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Police urged residents who evacuated to stay away.

Ida could cause dangerous flooding in the Northeast on Wednesday

Ida, meanwhile, still could pose a danger as it moves into the Mid-Atlantic and the Northeast.

The storm, which transitioned from a tropical depression to a post-tropical cyclone late Wednesday morning, could bring potentially deadly and damaging flash flooding throughout the day from the central Appalachians and parts of the Mid-Atlantic to southern New York and southern New England, forecasters say.

More than 69 million people were under flash flood watches Wednesday morning in those regions.

Rainfall totals of 3 to 8 inches are possible through Thursday from the Mid-Atlantic to southern New England the Weather Prediction Center said.

West Virginia declared an emergency in anticipation of the storm.

"All West Virginians need to absolutely be ready for the potential impact Ida may bring to our state," Gov. Jim Justice tweeted Tuesday. "And please: do not endanger yourselves, your loved ones, or our first responders by trying to drive through flood waters."

After slamming into the Gulf Coast on Sunday, Ida moved into Tennessee, parts of which were still recovering from devastating flooding just over a week ago. Areas west of Nashville received 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain from Ida but were spared significant flooding.

