FOX10 News coverage of Hurricane Ida's impact on the Mobile-area and Mississippi Coast.
Cloudy, periods of rain. Lows overnight in the mid 70s.
Thunderstorms. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.
Afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the low 70s.
