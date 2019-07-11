ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- The warning went out on social media from Orange Beach Thursday morning: Double red flags are flying.
"Double Red Flags are posted today July 11th in Orange Beach," states the Facebook post by Orange Beach Surf Rescue. "Double Red Flags represent that the water is closed to the public."
Double red flags are flying on Baldwin County beaches, meaning that while the beaches remain open, the water is off limits.
The flags went up as Tropical Storm Barry churns in the Gulf of Mexico, creating hazardous conditions along the coastline.
Disobeying the warning could bring some unpleasant consequences -- not to mention risk to life and well being.
The Orange Beach Surf Rescue social media posts states: "Disobeying Double Red Flags could lead to arrest or fine. Double Red Flags are expected to be posted through the weekend as conditions will only continue to get worse."
