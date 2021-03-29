As Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey got a personal glimpse of the devastation wrought by Thursday’s deadly weather, officials said Monday that Alabama has endured at least 36 tornadoes in an eight-day stretch.
The governor met with Calhoun County residents who lost three relatives to the storm. They were among five deaths overall.
“Losing three members of the same family all in one fell swoop, that’s rough,” she said.
Chris Darden, meteorologist-in-charge at the National Weather Service office in Birmingham, said at least 11 tornadoes hit the state on Thursday. He said they cut a path on land totaling 230 miles. Eight days earlier, a storm that spawned 25 tornadoes.
The office on Monday updated the Calhoun County tornado and two others to EF-3, meaning winds of 140 to 150 mph.
Darden said the loss of life was a blow to the forecasters who try to give people as much warning as possible.
“When the word came out that night, we certainly took that very personally,” he said. “It hits us hard. It’s been a long stretch.”
Alabama Emergency Management Agency Director Brian Hastings told reporters that people in the path of two Calhoun County tornadoes had 18 and 29 minutes’ warning, respectively. He said that’s longer than average and points to the necessity that people pay attention to weather warnings during severe weather than then take action.
“You have to have a plan. And when you get that information, you gotta act,” he said. “You got to do something to find a safer place to shelter.”
Pelham resident Trish Partridge, in an interview with FOX10 News last week, stressed just how important acting on those tornado warnings can be.
“You just heard a boom, you know,” she said. “You heard the roar, of course, and then it sounded like an explosion going off in the house. And we were huddled there and threw a blanket over us and everything and, you know, we just shut the doors to the closet and two seconds, it hit. And then you smelled pine. First, I heard everything going on.”
Ivey on Monday vowed to do whatever she can to get federal assistance for victims. She said that will require state and local officials to work together to document all of the damage so she can make a request for federal disaster assistance.
“As governor, I’m here to say, I’ve got your back,” she said. “And I want to be as helpful as we can. That’s why I’m here today.”
Darden offered a warning of relevance to residents all across the state – the peak of the severe weather season in Alabama typically does not come until April.
“We’re not even there yet,” he said. “So even though we’ve been hard-hit in the state, we still have a long ways to go.”
