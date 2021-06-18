MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Last year’s hurricane season took a toll on the historic trees in Bienville Square. Heading into this season, officials say the remaining trees are at low risk.

Peter Toler, the city’s urban forester, said the threat from the tropical disturbance headed toward Mobile is mall.

“I would consider the trees in Bienville Square to be of low risk based on the mitigation tactics that were implemented after Hurricane Sally,” he said.

Those measured included removing six damaged trees, in addition to the six that failed during the storm, itself. Toler said workers also pruned remaining trees throughout the park.

The trees lost in the square are just the tip of the iceberg. Toler said Mobile lost hundreds of trees on city-owned property. That does not even include all of the downed trees on privately owned land.

Sally featured punishing winds and soaking rains that went on hour after hour after hour. Eventually, many trees simply couldn’t hold up any longer.

Toler said the city had not faced a storm of the duration and power of Sally since Hurricane Katrina in 2005. But he added that pinpointing the exact reason why so many trees failed is difficult to nail down.

“That is that is a big unknown,” he said. “A lot of times, you’ll find tree failure due to construction damage. You’ll find trees that will fail due to being overgrown or over-leveraged. And that is something the city works on a daily basis to work against that helps to preserve our tree canopy and keep every tree possible standing for as long as possible.”

Toler said a great deal of effort went into assessing the trees that remained standing after Sally.

“We walked through the entire park and went tree by tree and assessed them based on, obviously, tree-risk assessment standards,” he said.

Some trees aren’t vulnerable to the naked eye. Toler said arborists searched for vulnerable using a process called impulse tomography, which employs soundwaves to measure how hollow trees are inside.

City public works officials said they are making preparations for the coming storm, including clearing drainage systems, pre-positioning barricades near areas prone to flooding and putting engineering staff on call for the weekend.

In Saraland, the Department of Public Works was giving out sand bags. Public Works Superintendent Warren Stephens estimated his workers had distributed 50 to 60 bags by mid-morning.

“We’re giving 10 per family until we find out what’s going on, and then it will be increased,” he said. “But for now, it’s 10 per family.”

Cars trickled in here and there, but it was nothing compared to the volume Public Works does during major hurricanes. Debbie Parker was among those picking up sand bags.

“Well, actually, we came and did my daughter a favor,” she said. “She has a garage that kind of floods.”

Mobile officials urged folks to say off the roads over the next 24 to 36 hours and to avoid driving through flooded streets.

As to how the trees will hold up throughout the hurricane season, Toler said that will depend on the number and severity of the storms. But he added he is as confident as he can be.

“It’s important to note that no tree is ever completely free of risk, and we work on a daily basis to maintain our right of ways and keep the risk to a low rating,” he said.