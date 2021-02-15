CHATOM, Ala. (WALA) – Rain pelted Washington County early Monday, and then the temperature slowly plummeted as resident braced for possible dangerous driving conditions.
During the day, however, the roads were in good shape.
Blake Richardson, the chief investigator at the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said his agency had not gotten any reports of accidents or hazardous conditions in any “way, shape or fashion” throughout the county.
“Hopefully, it stays that way. … Maybe we’ll luck out,” he said.
Several area businesses said they would close early Monday night, and some said the plan to stay closed Tuesday. Some schools in the rural counties north of Mobile said they would be closed or operating remotely.
Several people buying supplies at Ramey’s grocery store said they were concerned about the weather. Conrad Carter said he was supposed to work tonight Monday.
“Well, I was gonna be on the road tonight, and I don’t know if they’re gonna cancel work yet or not, what’s gonna happen to that yet,” he said.
Steve Burton, meanwhile, said he hopes conditions will have improved by the time he has to go to work.
“Fortunately, I start nights tomorrow night,” he said. “So it will be tomorrow night before I start.”
Susan Newell, who had just bought milk, diet root beer and bread, said she was worried about conditions after the temperatures hit freezing.
“From what I hear, it’s gonna be pretty, you know, pretty bad later on this afternoon as far as the roads freezing and all that,” she said.
Newell told FOX10 she was that the county does not have much defense against icy roads. 4
“We don’t have anything, other than maybe just putting a little dirt, you know, on the roads to keep them being too slick,” she said.
Willie Chancey, who lives in Vinegar Bend between Chatom and Citronelle, said he hopes people don’t even try to drive on the ice.
“It’s cold and wet,” eh aid. “Don’t nobody needs to be on the road today or tomorrow or any time. Sure enough, it’s gonna be cold weather.”
