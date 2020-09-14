As if a powerful storm is not enough of a challenge, emergency managers have to plan for Hurricane Sally while they keep an eye on another problem – COVID-19.
Baldwin County officials will open a shelter of last resort in Robertsdale. Mobile County will have two shelters, although authorities have asked people to find shelter elsewhere, if possible, because of the virus. The county Emergency Management Agency is urging people in low-lying areas to evacuate.
Bertha Hidalgo, an epidemiologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham School of Public Health, told FOX10 News that people should not let down their guard to the virus just because the storm is coming.
“If people are able to maintain the things that we know that work, including … if there’s some way that everyone can have a face covering, I think that would be ideal,” she said. “It’s hard to ensure hand washing and hand hygiene and not touching your mouth and face when you’re in the middle of an emergency like this, right? But I think that, you know, even just opening doors to the places, if possible, where all these people are gathered will help that ventilation in those buildings.”
Hidalgo said people should maintain physical distancing as much as possible and wear masks while inside crowded shelters or other buildings.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.