We hear a lot about people who have severe symptoms with COVID-19.
But what if you've tested positive for the virus and your symptoms are not that severe?
What should you do while you're staying home?
If you have milder symptoms, like fever, Dr. Errol Crook in the Department of Internal Medicine with USA Health says there is something you can do.
Dr. Crook said, "Those who have significant fever can take something for the fever. I think the recommendation is, at this point, is Tylenol. There had been some confusion regarding the use of things like Motrin and, maybe it was harfmul. At this point, there does not seem to be any data for it being harmful or negative."
But Dr. Crook reminds us nothing has been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for treatment of COVID-19.
He does say people with mild symptoms should watch out for signs like signficant shortness of breath.
Dr. Crook says that may come on suddenly eight to twelve days in the infection.
If that happens, he says contact your doctor or consider going to the emergency room if it's very, very severe.
