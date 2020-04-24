The City of Mobile is taking steps to buy more COVID-19 test kits.
The Stimpson administration is asking the Mobile City Council next week to buy 3,000 more.
They would be bought from DocRx, a company here in Mobile at a cost of $36,000.
These are rapid test blood kits.
Mobile County Health Department officials talked about the number of tests, and the lifting of restrictions, during their news conference Friday afternoon.
They say there have now been more than 4400 tests in Mobile County.
With discussions about the possibility of restrictions being lifted, at least partially, perhaps on May 1st.
Dr. Rendi Murphree talked about the role of the health department in those discussions.
She said, "The mayor, the county commissioners, the governor, businesses, restaurants, they all have their own perspectives and their own motivations for wanting to make decisions, but we will be involved on those conversations and we will continue to prioritize health."
And Dr. Murphree said everybody wants to know what will happen May 1st, will the restrictions be extended or lifted?
She says she has no "insider" information and she's waiting to hear, just as we are.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.