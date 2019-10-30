Mayor Sandy Stimpson made his formal presentation to the Mobile City Council Wednesday asking members to approve resolutions that would annex three areas in west Mobile into the city.
The proposal is to add the Schillinger Road-Cottage Hill Road area, Snow Road-Airport Road area, and Kings Branch area.
The mayor says the areas would add about 13,000 people to the city's population, but residents would receive city services like trash collection and emergency medical services.
He says the city would bring in an additional $2.2 million a year, mostly from additional sales taxes.
The mayor also detailed other objectives.
He said, “We wanted to exceed a threshold of 200,000 in population, fourth, that we didn’t want to upset the racial balance in the city."
Mayor Stimpson also said officials wanted to complete the process so that the count would be included in the 2020 census.
As far as opposition, there is an online petition by a group called, “Stop West Mobile Annexation” with 68 supporters as of Wednesday afternoon.
It says annexation would increase property and sales taxes, and destroy peace and nature in the areas.
However, there is also a Facebook group supporting annexation called the "West Mobile Annexation Committee."
The council is expected to vote at next weeks meeting and, if approved, residents in each area would have to vote for the annexation.
