MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Wilmer man who killed his mother and buried her body in a barrel under the front porch of the home they shared pleaded guilty to murder.
Nathaniel Sebastian was sentenced to 25 years in prison after entering the plea.
According to the Mobile County Sheriff's Office, Sebastian confessed to shooting his mother, Susan Mayo, in the head after an argument.
Mayo was reported missing in June 2017 and investigators found her body in a 55-gallon drum a September 2017 after digging under the porch of the home on Glenwood Way.
Sebastian was arrested on charges of murder and abuse of a corpse.
In an interview with FOX10 News after the arrest, Mobile County Sheriff's Office Captain Paul Burch said investigators believed there was an inappropriate, incestuous relationship between Sebastian and his mother.
