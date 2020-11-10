MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – With the venerable Crewe of Columbus the latest Carnival organization to cancel its Mardi Gras events, the holiday never has been in more jeopardy.
It is not the first Mardi Gras organization to bow out of the 2021 season, but its prominence and history may make it the most important. It was preparing to celebrate its 100th anniversary but now will forego its ball and parade.
“That’s a different threshold, I think, that we’ve reached, in that the Crewe is by far the largest and the oldest organization here or in New Orleans even, to announce a cancelation,” said Steve Joynt, who broke the story and publishes the Mobile Mask.
The season remains uncertain. Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson declined to be interviewed, but he sent FOX10 News a statement indicating that he hosted a Zoom call last week with New Orleans Mayor LaTory Cantrell.
“Right now, we don’t have a definitive update to give, but we are continuing to work with local parading societies and public health officials as we look for ways to celebrate Mardi Gras in Mobile as safely as possible next year,” he said in the statement. “We plan to release more information as soon as we are able.”
Judi Gulledge, executive director of the Mobile Carnival Association, pointed FOX10 News to a statement she sent last week to.
“It is still too soon to determine how carnival will unfold this year, and the look and feel of Mardi Gras celebrations will probably be different from previous years,” she said in the statement. “One thing that is for sure – Mobilians always find a way to celebrate Mardi Gras.”
Joynt said the mayors of Mobile and New Orleans are in a tough situation given the cultural importance of Mardi and the economic jolt it provides to the Gulf Coast.
“I think they’re loathe to, come right out and say, ‘Oh, we’re just canceling.’ Because nobody wants to be the bad guy,” he said. “Nobody wants to right now. They’re letting the organizations make these decisions.”
For now, the Mobile Civic Center is continuing to book balls for Mardi Gras organizations.
Kendall Wall, who manages the Mobile Civic Center and the Convention Center, said his staff is working hard to help organizations plan balls under new social distancing rules. But he added the capacity opts out at about 2,600 people.
“Capacity’s the No. 1 thing. … That’s the greatest challenge everybody’s got, ’cause these guys are used to having, you know, 4,000 or 5,000 or 6,000 to the event, itself,” he said. “So that’s really the big challenge right now.”
Losing the balls and the parades would be a disappointment and an economic blow to a city that relies on the visitors and the money spend through Carnival season. But Joynt noted it would not be unprecedented. World War II forced the cancelation of Mardi Gras.
And Joynt added that putting off parades for a year can’t kill Mardi Gras entirely. He’s said Mobilians would just have to get more creative. By way of analogy, be points to a Dr. Seuss story.
“They can’t cancel Mardi Gras,” he said. “You can cancel a parade. You can cancel a ball. You can’t cancel Mardi Gras. The Grinch never stole Christmas. The Grinch stole Christmas trees and presents. But the Whos down in Whoville still had Christmas. That’s the lesson, right?”
