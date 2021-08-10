MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The woman accused of firing a gun at a church, wounding a man and herself, is now behind bars.
Linda Walker, 58, was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail Tuesday evening.
According to Mobile Police, Walker went to Amity Missionary Baptist Church on St. Stephens Road after services and pointed the gun at the victim and another person.
Investigators said the man tried to take the gun away from Walker when the gun fired and struck Walker in her right arm. The bullet exited her right arm and struck the victim in his right leg, police said.
Both were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators labeled the shooting a "domestic incident."
Walker is charged with making terrorist threats, menacing, carrying a pistol without a permit, and domestic violence.
