Police arrested 27-year-old Crystal Olison after a 10-year-old fired a gun into an apartment. Olison faces a reckless endangerment charge.
According to police, at approximately 12:20 p.m. Friday, June 21, officers responded to Yester Oaks Apartments on Cedar Bend Drive in Mobile in reference to a shooting.
They say the victim told authorities that she was sitting in her living room when a shot was fired into her apartment.
After further investigation, officers discovered that a 10-year-old boy had been left home alone after his older sister was supposed to be watching him. Officials say the sister went to dialysis for treatment and that another person was to watch the minor.
Authorities say during that time, the 10-year-old found a loaded gun and while playing with the weapon, it fired. There were no reported injuries and the child was released into his mother's custody.
