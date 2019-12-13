A Fort Walton Beach woman is charged with having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy who says it started when he was sixteen years old and lasted nearly two years, authorities said.
They say 32-year-old Stephany Sanchez Starks is charged with a felony count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor between the ages of 16 and 18.
According to officials, the victim revealed the relationship to his mother in August and said it started when he was 16-years-old and was initiated by Starks at her home while he was there to babysit.
