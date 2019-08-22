MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Alabama Democratic party leaders could lose their seats on the Democratic National Committee after the state party twice missed deadlines for new leadership elections.

The DNC’s credentials committee on Thursday recommended revoking the credentials of Alabama Chairwoman Nancy Worley and Vice-Chair Randy Kelley. The action came after the state party missed two deadlines for new elections and party bylaws.

National party officials in February ordered new elections after finding there were procedural irregularities with Worley’s and Kelley’s election last year.

Committee member Harold Ickes said the state response has been to “delay.”

Worley and Kelley would stay in their state roles, but won’t have a voting credential on the DNC.

The national party had also asked Alabama to revise bylaws and provide representation of more minorities— not just African Americans.