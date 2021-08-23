Wreck at exit of tunnel blocks I-10 eastbound in Mobile

A wreck at the exit of the Wallace Tunnel blocked both lanes of I-10 eastbound in Mobile around 3:30 p.m. Monday.
An Alabama Department of Transportation camera showed a red pickup turned sideways across the road.
Crews pushed the truck out of the way and reopened one lane of I-10 about 5 minutes after the wreck.
