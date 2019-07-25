According to the Pensacola jail log, WWE superstar Jonathan Fatu, who wrestlers under the name Jimmy Uso, was arrested at 3:04 a.m. Thursday, July 25.
Jail records show that Fatu was taken in on a DUI charge.
