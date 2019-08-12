MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) Mobile police responded to the 1500 block of Sumner Drive for a call of a pedestrian struck Monday evening.
According to officials the call came in at 6:57 p.m. Monday. When MPD arrived on the scene they found a juvenile male suffering from traumatic injuries. The victim was treated at the scene and transported to a local hospital for emergency treatment.
