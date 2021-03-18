Mobile, Ala. — Zeigler Blvd. will be closed for road construction for approximately two weeks between Forest Dale Drive and Forest Hill Drive beginning Monday, March 22. Traffic will be detoured to Forest Hill Drive, Moffett Road and to University Boulevard.
Access to Langan Park (local traffic only) will be maintained from the west from Forest Dale Drive to Flournoy Drive and from the east from Ludlow Circle (west) to Forest Hill Drive. The road will be closed to all traffic between Flournoy Drive and Ludlow Circle (west).
All activities are weather-dependent and may be delayed or rescheduled in the event of inclement weather. Motorists are asked to use caution when travelling through the work zone, especially at night, and keep watch for construction workers and equipment entering and exiting the roadway.
(Map is attached)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.