Mobile County teacher arrested, accused of inappropriate relationship with student

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Theodore High School teacher is in jail accused of an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Mobile Police said they were alerted by the school system that Patricia Evans was involved with a 17-year-old male student.

The Mobile County Public School System said Evans is a first-year teacher at Theodore where she is known as Patricia Murray.

She was arrested Wednesday on the charge of a school employee engaging in a sex act with a student under 19. Police released no other details about the case.

A school system spokesperson said they “contacted police immediately” when they learned about the accusations and are “working with police on the investigation.”

Evans has been placed on administrative leave.

