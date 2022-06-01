Advertise With Us
Insider Collective Eatery brings new dining concept to downtown Mobile

By WALA Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new dining concept is now open in downtown Mobile

The Insider Collective Eatery has six different restaurants inside its food hall on Dauphin Street. They have everything from Mexican, to sushi, chicken, and hamburgers.

The food hall is located at 518 Dauphin Street.

