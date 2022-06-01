Insider Collective Eatery brings new dining concept to downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new dining concept is now open in downtown Mobile

The Insider Collective Eatery has six different restaurants inside its food hall on Dauphin Street. They have everything from Mexican, to sushi, chicken, and hamburgers.

The food hall is located at 518 Dauphin Street.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.