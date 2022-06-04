Virtual Reality Stolen Art Gallery

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Stolen paintings are back!

Five masterpieces that disappeared decades ago are now visible on the Oculus Quest 2.

The experience is brought to you by Compass UOL, a tech-driven company that uses digital platform innovation to redefine its partners’ business strategies.

Developers say it took a team of artists, designers and architects three months to build the Stolen Art Gallery app that features Caravaggio’s Nativity with St. Francis and St. Lawrence, stolen from an oratory in Sicily, Italy, on a stormy night in 1969.

Rembrandt’s only seascape, Christ in the Storm on the Sea of Galilee, is also there. Burglars took it from the Gardner Museum in Boston in 1990, in the biggest art heist in modern history.

It’s described as an art gallery different from any other, where visitors can discover the mysteries and beauties of different artworks not accessible until today.

The developers say it’s more about immersive social interaction than just the virtual reality environment. Users can use the app to interact with friends around the art pieces, discuss their impressions, make sketches, and share notes and information about the artist, the paintings, and their stories.

The Stolen Art Gallery is available for iOS, Android and the Oculus Quest.

