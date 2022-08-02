Advertise With Us
SRCSO: Worker killed at construction site

(Live 5/File)
By WALA Staff
Published: Aug. 2, 2022 at 12:45 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
PACE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the death of a construction worker in Pace.

Deputies responded around 9 a.m. today to a construction accident at the intersection of Pace Lane and Skipper Lane. Authorities said the victim was injured while working with heavy machinery and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The SRCSO’s Major Crimes unit is investigate this incident.

