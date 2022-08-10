Recipe: Scottie’s Strawberry Cupcakes

Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets shares a sweet recipe in honor of co-host Chelsey’s new baby girl, Scottie!

INGREDIENTS:

15.5 oz box white cake mix

1/4 cup fresh squeezed orange juice

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 tsp. vanilla extract

3 egg whites

Strawberry Frosting

2 sticks butter, softened

5 cups powdered sugar

1 tsp. vanilla extract

1 cup strawberries, chopped

2 pinches salt

STEPS:

Cupcakes:

Whisk egg whites, orange juice, water, oil and vanilla together in a bowl. Whisk in cake mix. Whisk for 2-3 minutes until lumps are gone. Pour batter into muffin pan lined with cupcake liners. Will make 12 large cupcakes or 18 standard cupcakes. Bake at 350 degrees for 18-20 minutes. Cool completely.

Strawberry Frosting:

Purée chopped strawberries in a blender. Pour puréed strawberries into a small saucepan. Cook over medium low heat for 10-15 minutes until reduced. Stir often. Reduction should yield 3 tablespoons. Cool.

Beat softened butter in a bowl with a hand mixer. Add powdered sugar, vanilla and salt. Beat for 2 minutes, scraping down sides of bowl as needed until fluffy. Beat in cooled strawberry reduction.

Ice cooled cupcakes with strawberry frosting.

ABOUT GREER’S:

Greer’s Markets and Catering (multiple locations)

www.greers.com

Catering inquiries: 251.380.7781

Email: catering@greers.com

*Greer’s now offers online ordering with free store pickup at several of its markets!

*Greer’s also offers grocery delivery online through Instacart

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.