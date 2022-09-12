Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office - deadly Pelican Point shooting not result of domestic dispute after all

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - We’re learning more about a deadly shooting at a popular boat launch in Baldwin County Friday night, September 9, 2022. Sheriff’s investigators said an argument between two men ended in gunfire. Deputies said both men shot each other in the head but one survived.

Sheriff’s investigators now believe the shooting at Pelican Point Friday night did not begin with a domestic dispute between a man and woman as first thought, but rather the result of an argument between two men. Deputies said Gregory Johnson of Fairhope was talking with a female when another man pulled up in pickup and began arguing with Johnson. Investigators said the argument escalated and the woman walked away.

Argument turns deadly as two men shoot each other in the head at popular fishing spot. One survived. (Hal Scheurich)

“Mr. Johnson, at some point produced a handgun and fired and shot the other subject in the head. So, from there, the other subject who’d been shot produced his own weapon which was a shotgun and was able to fire back at Mr. Johnson and ultimately killed him,” said Capt. Clint Cadenhead with the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Johnson initiated the shooting when he fired into the pickup, striking their victim in the forehead. They said this is based off an interview with the survivor and witness statements which corroborate his statement. Investigators said they’re currently treating this as a case of self-defense but will be meeting with the District Attorney’s Office to go over the evidence.

“Ultimately, that’s their determination. We work together, obviously…jointly to come up with the appropriate charge of no charge, or do we Grand Jury the case? It just depends on what their feelings are on that,” explained Cadenhead.

So far, detectives have talked with the woman they said Johnson was talking with as well as the unidentified man who was shot in the head. He’s still recovering at a local hospital. Some witnesses have been interviewed but deputies said there are many more who deputies would like to speak with.

People gather at Pelican Point on Weeks Bay to fish from the bank day and night. Those who frequent it were shocked to hear something like this happened at their favorite fishing spot.

“When I heard this had happened down here, I was surprised but I’m kind of glad…really kind of glad I wasn’t here when that happened because I probably would have been real scared myself,” said Noah Autry of Daphne.

Investigators said it was truly amazing that their victim was able to shake off a .38-caliber round to the forehead and respond with deadly force. Investigators ask that anyone who was there at the time of the shooting call the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office.

Fox 10 News did reach out to Gregory Johnson’s daughter, who’s set up a fundraiser online to help pay for her father’s funeral expenses. She did respond, saying she’d rather not talk about it today.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.