Intense manhunt continues for gunman who shot at MPD officers

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine sent out a stern warning Wednesday for the gunman who opened fire on Mobile Police officers.

“I can assure you that whoever’s involved in this incident...will be arrested and brought to justice,” Chief Prine said.

It happened Tuesday night on Flicker Drive which is between Michigan Avenue and Duval Street.

Chief Prine says the shooter got away after hitting a police vehicle at least three times, but no one was hurt.

At least two officers were inside the car.

The chief says this was completely unprovoked, and that his officers had no interaction whatsoever with this individual.

“If people will fire or pull the trigger on a law enforcement officer they certainly wouldn’t have any qualms doing it with the average law-abiding citizen,” Chief Prine said.

An intense manhunt was underway around 9:00 Tuesday night on Flicker Drive with officers canvassing the entire neighborhood.

Prine, who was also at the scene, says his officers were working in the area on a special assignment when they were shot at by an unknown person.

“I’m not ready to disclose what the officers were doing, but I think it would suffice as to say that they were in the area working and this was an unprovoked attack,” he said.

MPD says two houses were also struck with gunfire but no one was inside.

Prine says officers did not fire back.

“No, our officers did not fire,” he said. “But I would like to go ahead and tell you that whoever is responsible for the shooting, the Mobile Police Department is asking them to go ahead and turn themselves in. And I think it would be far better for them to do so than for us to come out and find you.”

At this time the chief says they don’t know if the gunman acted alone. For now, they’re looking for one person.

Chief Prine says they’re following up on several leads that will hopefully lead to an arrest in the coming days.

