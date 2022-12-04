Former University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop dies

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Former University of South Alabama President Dr. Tony Waldrop has died.

According to a statement issued by current university President Jo Bonner, Waldrop passed away Saturday in Chapel Hill, N.C., after a lengthy illness. He was 70.

Waldrop, the university’s third president, served from 2014 to 2021.

He’s remembered as a pivotal leader who worked tirelessly to improve South’s graduation rates, elevate the university’s research profile, and raise academic standards, Bonner said.

His legacy includes overseeing the expansion of USA Health and helping to get Hancock Whitney Stadium built on campus, in addition to getting the university through the pandemic, Bonner said.

In one of his first interviews with FOX10 News, Waldrop talked about his goal of continuing to increase enrollment.

“You see people in the marketplace that are doing well. We know that coming here can prepare them for those jobs of the future. I think it’s also something that fortunately that I came in -- the campus had been beautified -- we have a lot of nice, new buildings. We have a campus that is lovely. Our groundskeepers work hard to make sure to maintain the beauty and that makes a big difference to the students,” Waldrop told FOX10 News in August 2014. “It’s also about the faculty and the staff here -- that are friendly, that welcome the students and are committed to their success.”

Waldrop’s survivors include his wife, Dr. Julee Waldrop, who is an assistant dean in the Duke University School of Nursing, as well as their two children, Cabe and Dallas.

Funeral plans will be announced later by the family.

Meanwhile, a guestbook will be placed in the lobby of the Whiddon Administration Building next to Waldrop’s picture for those who would like to send their condolences to his family.

---

