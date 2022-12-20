Former bookkeeper of Mobile real estate business admits to embezzling more than $286,000

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A former employee of a Mobile real estate business pleaded guilty Monday to embezzling more than $286,000.

Kelley Ann Kann, of Spanish Fort, pleaded guilty to wire fraud in federal court. She worked for The Weavil Company as an office administrator and bookkeeper. She admitted that in July 2018, she fraudulently obtained credit cards using information about her boss’s spouse.

Kann then made hundreds of unauthorized purchases of goods and services. In just one example, she used a credit card to make a $248 payment to Riviera Utilities for Kann’s home in Spanish Fort in 2019.

According to the plea agreement, Kann confessed to the embezzlement in May 2021 but claimed it was only $20,000. The Weavil Company’s owner initially allowed Kann to stay employed. But she failed to provide him with the financial statements for the company’s accountings. Confronted, Kann maintained that she had not received any of the monthly statements and then gave her boss three fraudulent and altered statements, according to the plea document.

Kann’s actions caused $184,239 losses to The Weavil Company, and the following losses to the following financial institutions:

BB&T $14,500

Capital One, $10,014

Hancock Whitney Bank, $77,501.

U.S. District Judge Kristi DuBose set Kann’s sentencing for March 24. She faces up to 20 years in prison, although prosecutors agreed to recommend leniency as part of the plea bargain.

