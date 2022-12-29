Recipe: Cajun Cornbread Dressing

Recipe courtesy Chef Nino/ Rouses Markets

INGREDIENTS:

2 (8-ounce) packages dry cornbread mix

2 cups dry bread crumbs

1 pound Rouses Wild Caught Louisiana Shrimp

½ pound andouille sausage

½ cup butter

2 cups chopped yellow onion

4 cloves garlic, finely chopped

⅓ cup chopped green bell pepper

3 cups chopped celery

⅔ cup chopped fresh parsley

2 tablespoons poultry seasoning

1 teaspoon dried sage

1 teaspoon kosher or sea salt

4 cups chicken broth

2 large eggs, beaten

PROCEDURES:

1. Prepare the cornbread according to package instructions. Once cornbread has cooled, crumble it into a large bowl. Stir in the bread crumbs.

2. Preheat oven to 350ºF.

3. In a large pot, sauté shrimp and sausage in butter with the onion, garlic, bell pepper and celery until tender.

4. Stir parsley, poultry seasoning, sage and salt into the mixture. Pour broth, eggs and the cornbread-bread crumb mixture into the pot; mix until the ingredients stick together easily. Transfer to a 9″x13″ pan.

5. Cover with foil and bake in the preheated oven for 30 minutes, or until lightly browned on top.

