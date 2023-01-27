Book Release: “Miss Linda & the Turtle People Celebrate Mardi Gras”

Linda B. Schmitz Spangrud, a local resident, Alabama sea turtle volunteer, and international author, has just released her third children’s book in her Turtle People Series, “Miss Linda and the Turtle People Celebrate Mardi Gras”. In the last three years, Ms. Spangrud has published two other children’s books in her series: “Miss Ella and the Turtle People” and “Miss Sandra and the Turtles People. Her recent release still talks about her passion and favorite topic “coastal living and sea turtle preservation”, but has a very different playful twist.

All of Spangrud’s children’s books, including “Miss Ella and the Turtle People” and “Miss Sandra and the Turtle People” describe the Alabama Sea Turtle Protection Program. But her new book takes a different turn. In a very colorful playful adventure, Miss Linda reminisces about her summer with the Turtle People and all the things she learned about the sea turtle protection program. But now she questions what do Turtle People and sea turtles do in the winter? This book touches on the sea turtle protection program, and children learn about the different climates and cultures in different geographic locations in the USA. Throughout the book, Miss Linda and her husband have fun participating in colorful fanciful Mardi Gras festivities, and at the end Miss Linda feels just like the princess Cinderella. In fact, she becomes Cinderlinda at the magical Mardi Gras Ball. This one is a must read for your little ones.

BOOK SIGNINGS:

Books, Beads & Brew Location

Fairhope Brewing Company, 914 Nichols Avenue, Fairhope

February 3, 2023, 3:00pm- 6:00pm

Books, Beads & Brunch Location

Lucy’s Retired Surfer Bar & Restaurant at OWA

103 S. OWA Blvd., Foley

February 5, 2023, Noon- 3:00pm

Turtle Talk & Book Signing Location

Learning Campus at Gulf State Park (Conservation Hall)

20249 State Park Road, Gulf Shores

February 17, 2023, 10:30am- 11:30am

---

