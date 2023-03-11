Advertise With Us
USA hosts regional civil engineering symposium

By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 10, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The University of South Alabama is hosting the American Society of Civil Engineers Gulf Coast Regional Symposium.

More than 400 civil engineering students from 15 universities in Alabama, Louisiana and Mississippi were in Mobile Friday. Students put their skills to the test in engineering competitions such as like concrete canoe races and a building a steel bridge, which tasked the students building a bridge that spanned 20 feet and can carry 2,500 pounds.

The canoe races will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Dog River Park.

This is the USA’s Civil Engineering Department’s first time hosting the event.

