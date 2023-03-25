Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Ex-Navy rescue swimmer accused of trying to drown Florida condo security guard

Seth Andrew Beavers
Seth Andrew Beavers(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WALA Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WALA) - A former Navy rescue swimmer from Illinois is charged with attempted murder after an Okaloosa Island condominium security guard says the man tried to drown him in the property’s swimming pool Friday night, according to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Seth Andrew Beavers, 33, of Sterling, Ill., is being held on no bond in the Okaloosa County Jail in Crestview, Fla.

Deputies were called to Waterscape Condominiums, 1110 Santa Rosa Blvd., in Fort Walton Beach, Fla., around 10:15 p.m. The condo’s security guard told deputies that Beavers was at the pool after hours. When asked to leave, Beavers reportedly started a fight, telling the security guard he would drown him, according to the OCSO.

The victim reported that Beavers rolled him into the pool while holding him against his will, hit him in the head, then pushed him under water. The victim, who cannot swim, said he was able to briefly get away and tried to get out of the pool, but Beavers struck him again, wrapped his arm around his neck, and pulled him back into the water, fully submerging his head as if trying to purposefully drown him, according to the sheriff’s office.

Beavers is a former Naval rescue swimmer, the OCSO said.

Authorities said the victim told deputies he feared he was going to die during the encounter.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported in Spanish Fort.
Double homicide investigation underway in Spanish Fort
Darmesia Moton
Woman accused of assaulting nurses and hospital security at USA Children’s and Women’s Hospital
New details on Faith Academy teacher accused of having sex with student
New court documents reveal more about former Faith Academy teacher’s arrest
Tawanne Lucas
MCSO: Attempted murder suspect arrested
Jonathan Nakhla
Jury reaches guilty verdict in Nakhla trial

Latest News

Many houses in St. Florian were damaged on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe damage seen across North Alabama
Debris covers a damaged structure in Rolling Fork, Miss,. on Saturday, March 25, 2023. ...
‘There’s nothing left’: Mississippi tornadoes kill 23
The 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off was a success Saturday afternoon in Mobile
Hundreds attend the 7th annual Cajun Cook-Off Saturday in Mobile
One man was killed in Morgan County on Friday.
Morgan Co. man killed during severe storms Friday