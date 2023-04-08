Advertise With Us
Murder investigation underway in Navarre

By WALA Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 11:00 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NAVARRE, Fla. (WALA) - The Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 42-year-old man suspected of a shooting death in Navarre on Friday.

Deputies said they found 43-year-old Toby Hill shot to death in the 2600 block of Salamanca Street about 1 p.m. Friday.

The SWAT team was deployed after the alleged shooter, later identified as Aubrey James Luker, was believed to be in a nearby building, according to authorities. After a standoff, Luker surrendered in the 8200 block of Country Bay Blvd., the SRCSO said.

Luker is charged with first degree murder.

The investigation is ongoing and additional charges may be pending, the sheriff’s office said.

