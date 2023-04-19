Mobile SWAT team, not bounty hunter, responsible for raid that frightened Chickasaw woman

CHICKASAW, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office reported Tuesday that it inadvertently gave incorrect information about an incident that frightened a woman and her children here.

Initially, Sheriff Paul Burch told FOX10 News that it was bounty hunters, not law enforcement, who showed up in force at an address in Chickasaw in search of a suspected named Marlon Devaughn Marshall. But the Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that it was the Mobile Police Department’s SWAT team.

Cpl. Katrina Frazier, a Mobile police spokeswoman, told FOX10 News that the SWAT team went to the home on 4th Avenue in an attempt to arrest Marshall on a dozen felony warrants. But he was not there and the resident, Tobwanna Hampton, said she does not know the man.

