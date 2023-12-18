Advertise With Us
Hire One

Four men shot Sunday night in Clarke County, sheriff says

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2023 at 1:10 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Four men received gunshot wounds in an incident Sunday night that happened in the Alma/Gainestown area, Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith told FOX10 News.

The sheriff said their injuries appear to not be life threatening. He said all four men were taken by personal vehicle to Grove Hill Memorial Hospital but are now recovering at University Hospital in Mobile.

Smith said the gunfire erupted after some arguing, but he declined to say more about a possible motive. No arrests have been made as yet, the sheriff said.

The incident happened in an unincorporated rural area of Clarke County near Perry’s Chapel Road, he said.

Copyright 2023 WALA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Duncan Herrington
Mount Vernon police chief arrested in Saraland
21-year-old Mobile woman dies after Dawes Road crash
A judge on Friday, December 15, 2023, granted a prosecution request under Aniah's Law to deny...
Argument over stolen gun led to shooting death of Mobile 9-year-old, detective testifies
File - Matthew Perry poses for a portrait on Feb. 17, 2015, in New York. Perry, 54. The...
Medical examiner reveals cause of death for ‘Friends’ star Matthew Perry
Michael Dewayne Thomas
Monroe County sheriff warns public to be on lookout for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Latest News

The Mobile Fire Rescue Department welcomed in the latest class of firefighters Monday morning.
City of Mobile welcomes dozens of new firefighters after MFRD graduation ceremony
Archbishop Thomas J. Rodi of the Archdiocese of Mobile
Archbishop Rodi issues statement after Pope Francis approves blessings for same-sex couples
Mobile PD: Victim shot during robbery at Moffett Road gas station
Robertsdale pedestrian dies Sunday after being struck by vehicle on U.S. 90