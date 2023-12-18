Four men shot Sunday night in Clarke County, sheriff says

CLARKE COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - Four men received gunshot wounds in an incident Sunday night that happened in the Alma/Gainestown area, Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith told FOX10 News.

The sheriff said their injuries appear to not be life threatening. He said all four men were taken by personal vehicle to Grove Hill Memorial Hospital but are now recovering at University Hospital in Mobile.

Smith said the gunfire erupted after some arguing, but he declined to say more about a possible motive. No arrests have been made as yet, the sheriff said.

The incident happened in an unincorporated rural area of Clarke County near Perry’s Chapel Road, he said.

