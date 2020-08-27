MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama Gov. Key Ivey on Thursday announced a five-week extension of restrictions intended to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus, including a mandate that people wear masks in public.

The order, which was set to expire Monday, now will run until Oct. 2.

“And folks, I understand you don’t want to wear the mask. I don’t either. My glasses fog up. I can’t understand what people are saying because of the muffled effect that the mask has on conversations,” she said. “I wish we didn’t have to wear masks. But we are seeing significant drops in our hospitalizations and daily positive COVID-19 numbers. And I have no doubt that this is the result of our mask ordinance.”

Ivey praised the University of Alabama and Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox – her Democratic opponent in the last gubernatorial election – for their actions to cut COVID-19 at the university. The mayor ordered bars to be closed for two weeks.

The governor also urged people to continue wearing masks and keeping physical distance at football games.

“We should not be deceived that being vigilant against COVID-19 during the day ends when the football game begins,” she said.

Dr. Scott Harris, the state’s health officer, relayed the current statistics – almost 120,000 Alabama residents have tested positive, nearly 2,000 have died and cumulative hospitalizations stand at about 14,000.

“Given that, however, we are cautiously optimistic about what we’ve been seeing recently since the governor’s mask mandate when into effect, we have definitely seen improvements in our daily numbers of new cases,” he said. “The numbers of deaths are declining.”

Harris also noted that the share of tests resulted in positive cases has fallen from 17 percent to 8 percent. He credited masks.

“That clearly works,” he said.

Harris also urged people six months or order to get a flu shot, and he added that he was getting on Thursday.

“It is really important, as we have flu and COVID-19 circulating in our communities that we have as many people protected as possible from influenza,” he said.

Harris declined to set specific parameters for lifting the mask mandate and said officials would re-evaluate closer to the end of September.

“We’re certainly trying to be as cautious as possible,” he said. “We know we’re asking people to make a sacrifice by doing that. And so, I think this incremental approach of extending it a little bit at a time is the right way while we just see what the situation is.”