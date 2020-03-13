MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile County probate court has released a statement concerning voting in the upcoming run-off election. The statement includes guidelines addressing voters concerns about the Covid-19 virus.
The statement reads as follows:
"Mobile County's leadership is exerting its best efforts to prepare for the upcoming Alabama Primary Runoff Election to be held in 3 weeks and address concerns that citizens have regarding the Coronovirus pandemic. Measures are being implemented to promote the safety and well being of all poll workers who will be serving at Mobile County's election polls and all citizens who come to vote.
The Center For Disease Control and Prevention offers the following suggestions in terms of citizens who desire to vote:
1. If possible - vote EARLY and vote BY MAIL.
2. If you go to an election poll to vote- go at a time when it is LESS CROWDED.
3. If you are sick or you have a fever or are coughing persistent - do NOT go to the election poll - STAY AT HOME.
4. Minimize your contact with other persons and maintain distance (3 to 6 feet) between you and other persons whenever possible.
In terms of early voting, Alabama does not have early voting in the traditional sense. HOWEVER, Alabama does have absentee voting. ONE of the reasons to vote absentee is because the citizen has a physical illness or infirmity which prevents the citizen from attending the election poll, whether or not the citizen is physically located within Mobile County on the election day.
It is VERY EASY to vote absentee. Absentee ballot applications are available:
(1) on the Mobile County Probate Court's Internet website [www.probate.mobilecountyal.gov/elections];
(2) on the Alabama Secretary ofState' s Internet website [ www.alabamavotes.gov];
(3) by mail requestPage 1 of 2 Post Office Box 7 • Mobile, Alabama 36601 email: probatecourt@probate.mobilecountyal.gov • website: www.probate.mobilecountyal.gov send to Post Office Box 7, Mobile, AL 36601 ; and
( 4) by telephoning the Mobile County Absentee Election Manager's Office [251.574.6400] to request that an application be mailed to the citizen.
ALTERNATIVELY, a voter can physically come to the Mobile County Absentee Election Manager's Office and complete their absentee ballot on site. The Mobile County Absentee Election Manager's Office is open Monday through Friday, from 8:00 a.m. until 5:00p.m. The Mobile County Absentee Election Manager's Office is located on the first floor of the Mobile County Government Center Annex, 151 Government Street, Mobile, AL. NOTE: The deadline date to submit an application for an absentee ballot is March 26, 2020. Finally, if a citizen gets sick during the weekend immediately preceding the Alabama Primary Runoff Election Day there is a procedure for said citizen to obtain an emergency absentee ballot, provided the request is made and acted upon no later than March 30, 2020."
