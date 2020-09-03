MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Most workers will see more money in their paychecks this month, but there’s a catch.

The boost that took effect Tuesday is not a gift. It’s more like a zero-interest loan.

It comes from executive action taken by President Donald Trump to defer collection of the payroll tax that funds Social Security.

A payroll tax cut has been among Trump’s favorite ideas for keeping the economy afloat during the coronavirus pandemic. But lawmakers from both parties have been cool to it. Democrats have said it would harm the long-term health of the Social Security program.

So, the president signed an executive memo on Aug. 8 deferring collection of the money until the end of the year.

Most workers pay 6.2 percent of their income to Social Security. So that means someone making $1,000 a week will see an extra $62 in take-home pay. Extra money would be available to anyone making less than $104,000.

But be careful, because Uncle Sam is going to pull that money back from Jan. 1 to April 30 next year – a deduction of $124 a week for the $1,000-a-week income earner. Workers – except for those employed by the federal government – can opt out and keep the withholding levels the same.

Beth Smiley, who owns EZ Tax Refund$ in Mobile, said whether workers should do that depends on their circumstances.

“For somebody who is a single mother who has to quarantine schooling or something like that, she might need that added boost on her paycheck if she has to stay home with a sick child or she, herself, gets sick,” she said.

On the other hand, Smiley said, someone with a steady income might be better off foregoing the temporary increase in take-home pay, and Smiley adds that most employers probably would prefer that they do opt out. She noted that the paperwork of changing the withholding will be a headache and that businesses ultimately would be on the hook for repaying the amount if the government cannot get it from the employee.

Even if someone does not need the money, though, Smiley said there are good reasons why he or she might want to take the cash now and pay it back later. Workers are better off letting that money earn a little bit of interest in their accounts than having it sit in the federal treasury.

“For the American worker who is disciplined enough to do something like that, that’s a good idea. You know, sometimes, though, things come up.” She said. “A car breaks down. Things happen. And so you would have that extra money as far as an emergency fund, too, if you didn’t need it now, you might need it tomorrow.”

Trump has said he would push to forgive the debt if he gets re-elected in November. But there is no guarantee of that, and Congress would have to go along.