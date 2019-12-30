MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)-- Emergency rooms are so full ambulances are being turned away.
University Hospital is currently experiencing a temporary diversion for patients with minor trauma.
"We have ambulances that are tied up in the emergency rooms that are not able to make emergency calls when they're truly needed for emergencies," said John Wilson, the operations supervisor for Newman’s Ambulance.
Wilson says it can take anywhere from 30 minutes to an hour to find a hospital for patients to go.
"The patient just stays on our stretcher until they can find a bed for them."
He says that problem could worsen especially in this strong flu season.
"We are seeing a lot of patients wanting to go to the ER for flu related problems when really they should be going to an urgent care or their own primary care physicians."
The county health department says so far there have been 1,061 positive flu tests reported from area hospitals and at their clinics.
This time last year that number was significantly smaller at 122.
The state's weekly flu report shows the B virus is seeing the most activity, but here in Mobile we're told doctors at University Hospital are treating more cases of influenza A than any other strain which they say is normal this time of year.
Either way the health department says both are covered.
"The flu vaccine does contain protection against influenza virus A and B."
If you still haven't gotten your flu shot it's not too late.
"If you get the flu after getting a vaccine you're likely to have a much less severe illness so you can prevent hospitalization and even potentially death if you get the vaccine," said Dr. Rendi Murphree.
County health experts expect the flu to peak in February.
Mobile Fire-Rescue says they haven't had any more diversions than what they're used to.
I'm still waiting to hear back from other hospitals in Mobile and Baldwin counties to see if they are experiencing diversions.
