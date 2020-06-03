MPD: Looking for a Gunman on a Bicycle

Mobile Police have identified a gunman they say made his getaway on a bicycle, after shooting two people.
This is 42 year old Damont Hosea Tucker. Investigators say back in March, a man and a woman were shot on Cherokee Street. They told police a man neither of them knew, rode up to them on a bicycle, then opened fire. He then pedaled away. The victims are recovering, and Mobile Police have now identified the man they say was the shooter: Damont Hosea Tucker. Tucker is 6 feet, 1 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, according to investigators. They say he is armed and dangerous.
If you know where Tucker is, Call the FOX10 News Fugitive Files-Crime Stoppers Hotline at 251-208-7211. You don't have to leave your name when you call.
