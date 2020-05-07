COVID-19 is going to make voting in the upcoming runoff election different from what you've seen in the past.
But the Mobile County Probate Judge has a suggestion that may make things easier.
Governor Kay Ivey already postponed the runoff election from March until July 14th.
But with expectations that we could still be facing problems with the virus, Mobile County Probate Court Judge Don Davis asked the county commission Thursday to buy sneeze shields for voters at polling places.
One proposal would cost the county about $150,000 to buy a thousand plexiglass windows.
Judge Davis is also looking at larger polling place locations and reducing the number of poll workers.
But he says he expects lines at some of the polls on election day.
Judge Davis said, "We'll do the best we can with the circumstances that we have. With that noted, I would encourage all citizens to vote absentee if they have any concern about COVID and going to the polls on July the 14th."
The deadline to submit an application for absentee ballot for the runoff election is July 9th
Commission members said they wanted to review different proposals for plexiglass windows.
They're expected to vote on Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.