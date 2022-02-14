THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) -- An automobile that crashed into a Bellingrath Road business Saturday night remained embedded halfway into the brick wall Monday morning.
The driver is reported to have escaped injury.
This happened at T-Boy's, a gas station and eatery at 9097 Bellingrath Road near Laurendine Road.
No one was inside the building at the time, and no one was hurt, according to the owner of the business.
Both the Mobile County Sheriff's Office and the Mobile Police Department responded.
FOX10 News is reaching out to authorities for additional information.
