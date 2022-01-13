MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Construction came to a halt at the site of Mobile Fire-Rescue's new training facility after human remains were found. The discovery came earlier this week, when crews were digging at the site on Owens Street.
Yellow caution tape now marks the spot where the bones remain. The City of Mobile has engaged the help of the University of South Alabama's Anthropology Department and the Alabama Historical Commission to help them navigate what to do next.
It's unclear how long the remains have been there. Considering the training facility site is surrounded by a couple of cemeteries -- it's believed to be an unmarked grave, but finding out who it is will be a process.
While the gated cemeteries are just up the road -- there is a small cluster of military grave markers just feet away from where the construction is underway.
You may remember the City of Mobile broke ground on the $1.9-million project in late November -- hoping the upgraded facility will attract new recruits.
Meanwhile, the construction is now on hold. The remains have not been disturbed and are still where they were found as the City of Mobile waits for guidance on how to best respect the remains. There is also no timeline on when construction will resume.
