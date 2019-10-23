The mother and sister of 36-year-old Christopher McCorvey spoke out about the details of his death. They told FOX 10 news Wednesday, they're confused about it.
Detectives with Mobile Police said McCorvey was tased several times while running from police after allegedly breaking into homes in the Old Pascagoula area.
Police said McCorvey went into cardiac arrest after he was tased again.
"I never thought this in a million years that I would be burying my child, he should've been burying me...whew Lord Jesus," said McCorvey's mother.
MPD said McCorvey died Tuesday, a day after suffering a "cardiac event" on Monday.
"And, you know, we just need to know what's going on. What happened to my brother. You know, so many different stories we heard," McCorvey's sister added.
Detectives said McCorvey resisted arrest even after being tased then jumped a fence and ran away. Police say officers kept chasing him and caught him. Once he was caught, investigators said McCorvey was still resisting arrest so he was tased again.
He was rushed to the hospital after receiving treatment on the scene. Family members said they didn't find out until almost 24 hours later.
"We was told that we can't go in to see him no more. We can't touch his body because now it's being treated as a homicide. So we're like homicide was what's really going on you know we know nothing," his sister said.
McCorvey's mother is calling for police to release the body camera footage of it.
