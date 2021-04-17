MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The activist group, The Party for Socialism and Liberation, is planning a protest Sunday afternoon in Mobile.

The group is protesting in honor of Daunte Wright who was killed a week ago in Minneapolis Minnesota.

The group is also demanding justice for local young men Treyh Webster and Michael Moore.

The protest will be held Sunday afternoon at 1:30 at Mardi Gras park in downtown Mobile.