Daunte Wright

Daunte Wright and his son (Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP)

 Ben Crump Law, PLLC. via AP

MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The activist group, The Party for Socialism and Liberation, is planning a protest Sunday afternoon in Mobile.

The group is protesting in honor of Daunte Wright who was killed a week ago in Minneapolis Minnesota. 

The group is also demanding justice for local young men Treyh Webster and Michael Moore.

The protest will be held Sunday afternoon at 1:30 at Mardi Gras park in downtown Mobile.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.