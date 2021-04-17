MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The activist group, The Party for Socialism and Liberation, is planning a protest Sunday afternoon in Mobile.
The group is protesting in honor of Daunte Wright who was killed a week ago in Minneapolis Minnesota.
The group is also demanding justice for local young men Treyh Webster and Michael Moore.
The protest will be held Sunday afternoon at 1:30 at Mardi Gras park in downtown Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.