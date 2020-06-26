MOBILE, Ala. --The University of South Alabama released its comprehensive plan today for returning to full on-campus operations for the 2020-21 academic year.
Students, parents, employees and visitors may access the University's reopening website (SouthAlabama.edu/Reopening) to remain fully informed about new schedules, processes, and procedures. The guiding principle of the plan is to provide a safe learning and working environment for students, faculty, and staff.
The plan was developed by USA's University Committee for Reopening Campus based on guidance from USA Health and best- practice recommendations from the Center of Disease Control and Prevention.
The University's measures to reduce the risk of infection include:
Screening the university population for the risk of COVID-19 infections prior to re-opening, testing as indicated, isolation of students and employees who test positive for COVID-19 or are pending testing or receipt of test results, contact tracing, and encouraging or requiring flu shots, as appropriate, to mitigate the impact of influenza on the local health care system.
All members of the University community will be required to comply with social distancing guidelines that will be posted in each building and facility.
Face masks are required to be worn by all students, faculty, staff and visitors in group settings such as classrooms, labs and all public areas of campus buildings and facilities, including offices. Masks are required in common areas, including the Student Center, the Student Recreation Center, dining facilities, and common areas of residence halls such as study rooms and laundry rooms. Masks will be required when riding the JagTran.
Face masks are not required in residence hall rooms when only room residents are present. Face masks are not required when outside University buildings (i.e. sitting outside, exercising outside, walking to and from classes) if following social distancing protocols. Employees with private offices (i.e. individual offices with a door) are not required to wear face masks when alone in their offices.
Vendors and visitors to campus are expected to abide by the same procedures and requirements as members of the University community. Offices and departments inviting guests and/or vendors on campus are required to communicate the requirements to these visitors before they arrive.
