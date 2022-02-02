DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) - Strong wind, rain, and the looming threat of high tide on Dauphin Island.

On the west end, visitors from places like Illinois and Indiana were introduced to these conditions.

“It’s crazy. I tell you, I’ve never seen the ocean like that ever. We’ve been down here a couple of different times. Seeing the beach swell up like that is just unbelievable. It’s actually cool looking to me, but I’m sure the locals get tired of it,” Jay Webb said.

Directly across from Webb’s vacation home, is a rental owned by the family of Jeff Laughner.

They’re visiting to get away from the snowstorm in Indiana.

“For somebody who doesn’t live here. It’s kind of scary when the water is under your house. But at least it’s 17 feet off of the ground,” Laughner said.

And every home near the beach can say the same thing. Making this area well equipped for these conditions.

Still, they have safeguards in place in case it gets too bad.

“We have precautions that’s already here that we keep on our refrigerator for guests that do rent the place,” Laughner said.

“You know it’s going to be interesting to see what it does on the road tonight. Amanda my significant other, she’s like ‘you think my truck’s safe’? I’m like good Lord if it gets up that high, then yeah we should be looking for higher ground,” Webb said.