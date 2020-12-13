The Western Kentucky Hilltoppers and Georgia State Panthers will face off in the LendingTree Bowl held at Ladd-Peebles Stadium in Mobile.
It is the first appearance in the game for both teams.
Georgia State from the Sun Belt Conference is coming off a 5-4 season to reach a bowl game for the second straight year.
WKU of Conference USA went 5-6 but closed the season with three straight victories.
The 22nd annual LendingTree Bowl will be played on Saturday, December 26 at 2:30 p.m. It will be televised nationally on ESPN. Ticket information is available at lendingtreebowl.com.
